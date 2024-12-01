Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,441,800 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 2,835,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 305.2 days.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $109.70 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $120.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.94.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

