CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on CarGurus from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

CarGurus Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.55.

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,815.84. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $354,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,605,848.46. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,065 shares of company stock worth $2,356,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in CarGurus by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after buying an additional 151,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after acquiring an additional 74,730 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CarGurus by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,461,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after acquiring an additional 89,346 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,145,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

