Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) & Viking (NYSE:VIK) Financial Analysis

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Carnival Co. & and Viking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival Co. & 0 0 0 0 0.00 Viking 0 2 10 0 2.83

Viking has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.73%. Given Viking’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viking is more favorable than Carnival Co. &.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival Co. & $24.48 billion 0.18 -$74.00 million $1.12 20.53 Viking $4.71 billion 4.25 -$1.86 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Viking”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Carnival Co. & has higher revenue and earnings than Viking.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Carnival Co. & shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival Co. & and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival Co. & 6.39% 22.30% 3.26% Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53%

Summary

Carnival Co. & beats Viking on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its services under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand. Additionally, it sells its cruises primarily through travel agents, tour operators, vacation planners, and websites. Carnival Corporation & plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.