Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Down 14.0% in November

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the October 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $54.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.21. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRI. Citigroup raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 112.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 431.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 221.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

