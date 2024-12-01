Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $514.55 and last traded at $514.55. 5,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 64,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $515.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 88 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.40, for a total transaction of $35,323.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,913.40. This represents a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 37.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,681 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 390.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth about $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

