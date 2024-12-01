Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $209.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.42.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BATS CBOE opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.08. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

