CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.89. CEMIG shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 2,246,327 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on CEMIG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIG
CEMIG Stock Performance
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CEMIG
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.