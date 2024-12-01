Cencora (NYSE:COR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $252.22 and last traded at $250.38, with a volume of 84350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,018 shares of company stock worth $22,478,942. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

