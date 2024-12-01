Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 11,320 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,514,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,115,000 after acquiring an additional 78,454 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $469,803,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 783,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,619,000 after buying an additional 26,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,678,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $91,072,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.84, for a total transaction of $40,563.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,030.32. The trade was a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,099,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,396,678.40. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,694 shares of company stock worth $50,560,726. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $263.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average of $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $269.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of -173.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

