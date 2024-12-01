Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,884 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 142,865 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 113.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in ONE Gas by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,365,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.10.

Shares of OGS opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

