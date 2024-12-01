Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,390 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $215.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.82. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $221.19.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.25.

In related news, insider Monica Barry sold 1,559 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $331,318.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $941,463.60. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $667,454.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,557.60. This represents a 19.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,974 shares of company stock worth $6,924,594 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

