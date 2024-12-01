Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $55,115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth about $9,615,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $10,346,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,439,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVA opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.18 and a 12 month high of $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

