Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 781.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DORM. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ DORM opened at $139.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,251.58. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $462,820.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,821.46. The trade was a 35.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,988 shares of company stock worth $7,795,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.