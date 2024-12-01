Cerity Partners LLC Buys 27,053 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 37.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Nutanix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $3,141,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -186.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.22 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.40.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $547.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.