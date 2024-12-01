Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

CSL opened at $456.70 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $272.20 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

