Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CSL opened at $456.70 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $272.20 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
