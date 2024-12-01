Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $29,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,216. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $125,635.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 443,153 shares of company stock worth $5,390,863 over the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.