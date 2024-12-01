Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 285.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,312,000 after purchasing an additional 895,227 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,773,000 after buying an additional 446,762 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth $79,494,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Down 0.3 %

MTZ opened at $144.06 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,159,310. The trade was a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $104,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,140,916.08. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,493,301. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.62.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

