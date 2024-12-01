Cerity Partners LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Globant by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Globant by 430.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 46.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.06.

Globant Price Performance

Globant stock opened at $227.76 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $151.68 and a 52-week high of $251.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.