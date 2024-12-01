Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 108.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,647 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,948 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.24 and a 12 month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.45%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

