Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 850,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,971,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 756,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $164.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.59. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

