Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,139 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

