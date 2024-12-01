Cerity Partners LLC Sells 54,074 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,074 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $125.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.73 and its 200-day moving average is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $131.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.
