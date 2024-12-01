CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of CEVA worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,428,000 after buying an additional 62,734 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 71,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 566,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CEVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $29.74 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $702.76 million, a P/E ratio of -212.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

