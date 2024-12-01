CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Holdings Cut by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 271,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,149,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,314.58. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

CF Industries stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.