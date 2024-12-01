Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $55,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $2,168,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $8,817,000. Country Club Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $19.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

