Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,711 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $56,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,659,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 503,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,905,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.