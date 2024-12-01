Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,606,320 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $49,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,342,169 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $239,454,000 after buying an additional 222,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Transocean by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,725,995 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $196,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,858,264 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 24.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,437,572 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $71,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,615 shares during the period. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 59.9% during the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 6,620,451 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,059 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 1.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,576.53. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

