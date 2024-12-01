Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $49.34 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Masimo worth $49,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Masimo by 143.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 240,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,119,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Masimo by 42.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 360,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $172.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.99 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $178.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Masimo’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

