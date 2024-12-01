Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $50.80 Million Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,778,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,618 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $50,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Endeavor Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. This trade represents a 7.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.