Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $55.43 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,741 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $55,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 160,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $104,664.24. This represents a 36.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,135. This trade represents a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

