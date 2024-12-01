Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,035,831 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 79.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,607,220 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $51,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after buying an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 518,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,758 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,106 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,307 shares of company stock valued at $3,178,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

