Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.82 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 27577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $653,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,052.76. This represents a 46.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,831,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 76,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,084,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,772,000 after acquiring an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,038,000 after acquiring an additional 223,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

