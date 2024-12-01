Citigroup Inc. Buys 19,751 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,174 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of WaFd worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in WaFd by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in WaFd by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WaFd by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 60.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in WaFd during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

Insider Transactions at WaFd

In related news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,532.08. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WaFd

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $36.58 on Friday. WaFd, Inc has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

About WaFd

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.