Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 49.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Elbit Systems stock opened at $244.18 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $255.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.59 and a 200-day moving average of $201.31.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.