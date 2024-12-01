Citigroup Inc. Has $6.55 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177,230 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWM. Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 153,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 140,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Price Performance

EWM stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.37. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

