Citigroup Inc. Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 101.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 375,608 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 272.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 432,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 316,500 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 51.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 245,422 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 393.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 282,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 224,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 491,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after buying an additional 179,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,331.17. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $29,972.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,621.56. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,620 shares of company stock worth $1,727,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 270.93 and a beta of 1.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.