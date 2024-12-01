Citigroup Inc. Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,537,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Enel Chile worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,432,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,842,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 417,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.53.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

