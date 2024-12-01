Citigroup Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $561,073.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,070.64. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $177,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,134.76. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,454,289. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $132.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 128.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $140.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.