Citigroup Inc. Purchases 266,647 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,986,000 after buying an additional 3,093,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 120,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 772,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 283,739 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $196.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.84%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. This trade represents a 6.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

