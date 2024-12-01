Citigroup Inc. Purchases 355,480 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1,653.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 376,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,480 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 76.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,813,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,562,000 after buying an additional 2,960,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,085,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,491,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,970 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,094,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 619.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 746,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 70.02% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

