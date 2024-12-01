Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Century Communities worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCS. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Century Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $108.42. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

