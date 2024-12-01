Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,387 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PBA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.