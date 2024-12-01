Citigroup Inc. Sells 226,049 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 495,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 226,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262,784 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,105,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after acquiring an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 762,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 188,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Price Performance

NYSE GEL opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy Increases Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEL

Genesis Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.