Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $12.45 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

