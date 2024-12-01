Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 123.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 43.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens raised Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 26,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,118.24. This trade represents a 49.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

