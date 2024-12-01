Cognition Therapeutics’ (CGTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CGTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 197,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC boosted its position in Cognition Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.
