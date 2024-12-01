Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $78.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.38. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

