Comparing Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) & Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS)

Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Golden Gate Partners and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00 Anywhere Real Estate 2 1 0 0 1.33

Profitability

Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus price target of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate -3.06% -6.46% -1.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Anywhere Real Estate”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate $5.64 billion 0.10 -$97.00 million ($1.55) -3.16

Golden Gate Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anywhere Real Estate.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. This segment also includes global relocation services under Cartus brand name; and lead generation activities. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. This segment also operates real estate auction joint venture. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

