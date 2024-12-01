Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the October 31st total of 384,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

YYAI stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.50. Connexa Sports Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter. Connexa Sports Technologies had a negative net margin of 565.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,557.21%.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports.

