Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 26,201 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 41.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,569,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 753,454 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122,488 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter.

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $685.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.53. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

